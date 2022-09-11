CHAPPELLS - John Hebron Witt, 84, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home.

Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Grady Lee Witt and Dorothy Elizabeth Hazel Witt, he was the husband of Shirley Gregory Witt. Mr. Witt served in the U.S. Air Force and was retired from Sprint. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and was a Mason with Travis Masonic Lodge 241.