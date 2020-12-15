John Harold Lumley, 68, resident of Highway 72/221 E., husband of Nancy Keck Lumley, passed away December 14, 2020 at his home.
Born December 8, 1952, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Harold "Chicken" and Elizabeth Coleman "Betty" Lumley, Jr. John was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Lander University and Clemson University. He was a US Army National Guard Veteran and was the former co-owner of Greenwood Equipment & Repair.
John was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, a former charter member of the Emerald City Rotary Club, the Greenwood County Airport Commission, and IPTAY member for over 49 years. He also served on various boards, including the Kubota Advisory Board and the Board of Directors for Carolina Farm Equipment Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home is a daughter, Carolyn Lumley of Greenwood; a sister, Lyn Lumley (Sherard) Cothran of Abbeville; a brother, Leland (Kristi) Lumley of Greenwood; an uncle, Tom Lumley of Greenwood; mother-in-law, Eldora Keck of Greenwood; four nieces and nephews, Liz (Kevin) Braitsch, Mat (Katie) Darmer, Amy Buist (Lee) Maxwell and Scott Buist; and a number of great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to limited seating, funeral services for close friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with Pastor James McCoy-Bruce officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Main Street United Methodist Church requires social distancing, mask wearing, and seating as directed.
Burial with military honors will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting www.mainstreetgreenwood.org/live-stream
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 Thursday evening.
Pallbearers will be Bill Lloyd, Joey Flick, Todd Calhoun, Phil Satterfield, Joey Bagwell, Buck Griffin, Joe Earl Marshall, Barron Burch, Alex Hamilton and Dave Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Main Street U.M.C, 211 Main St. N, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Lumley family.