John Goodwin Jr.
John Goodwin Jr., husband of Robbie Mae Morton Goodwin, went on to eternal rest on January 11, 2021 at the age of 75. He was born on November 7, 1945 to John Goodwin Sr. and Essie Warren in Havre de Grace, MD. He graduated from high school in Maryland and went on to serve our country in the US Navy. He met his wife in Greenwood during a visit with family, and planted deep roots here in South Carolina. With a degree in mechanical engineering, John, also known as “June”, was a trailblazer, the first African-American to work at the public water treatment plant here in Greenwood, opening doors of opportunities for those that came after him. He worked for many years in manufacturing, including Greenwood Mills, Monsanto, Jarvis and Bollag, followed by several years at Eaton. He was active in his community, known for giving of his time and knowledge. Fixing a car, giving a ride, substitute teaching or giving a helping hand were all things that John was known for as well as his love for God, his “thumbs up” for his grandchildren, karate and helping fellow veterans get the information and help they needed.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kelvin (Felishia) Goodwin, as well as two brothers and one sister, Mark Gilbert, Bruce Goodwin and Maggie Goodwin. Still with us to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Robbie Mae, daughters Wanda (Vincent) King, Roberta (Brad) Collier and Johnice (Sean) Lowe: sisters Mattie Lee Brown, Mary Ellen- Goodwin Brown, Annie Ruth Goodwin, Barbara Jean (William) Stewart; and brother Charles Gilbert: thirteen grandchildren: Victoria King, Vincent King II, Serenity Collier, Ariana Goodwin, Miracle Collier, Seanice Lowe, Johnathon Lowe, Darius Collier, Seth Goodwin, Wyatt King, Warren King, Patrice Lowe and Alyse Lowe; two great-grandchildren, August and Levi Battalio, honorary son/nephew, Rodney Goodwin, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at noon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Greenwood. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be observed. Public viewing will be Friday from 1-6 p.m at Parks Funeral Home. The family is at the home of the youngest daughter, Johnice Lowe, 212 Sloan Ave., Greenwood