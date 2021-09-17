John G. Southerland

John Grover Southerland Jr., 72, resident of Greenwood, former resident of Dorchester County, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his home and surrounded by family.
Born November 20, 1948, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late John G., Sr. and Rosa Belle Wilbanks Southerland. He was a 1967 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Lander University, the University of South Carolina at Columbia and the Medical University of South Carolina at Charleston. He was also educated in several areas during his time in the Marine Corps. He served as Registrar of Mesne Conveyances for Dorchester County before his term as Sheriff of Dorchester County. He was previously a detective with Dorchester County Sheriff's Department, was the owner of Carolina Gun and Shooting Supply in Summerville, served as a State Trooper for the SC Highway Patrol.
He was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of the Summerville Masonic Lodge #234, A.F.M., a former Lion, and Special Deputy United States Marshal, amongst many other activities.
John was a loving father, son, and friend and will be missed by the many whos lives he touched. He is survived by his children, David (Amy) Southerland of Summerville and Amy S. (Ray) Lugar of Hanahan; a grandson, Ethan Lugar of Hanahan; his long-time companion, Pennie Crane of Greenwood; his former wife and friend, Millie Blackwell Southerland of Summerville.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Please follow current CDC guidelines in social distancing and the wearing of mask at all events.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon-1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
