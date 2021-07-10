John Francis Berry, 82, resident of Devon Park Drive, husband of Marlene Mae Jacobson Berry, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born August 2, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he was a son of the late Gerald Lambert Berry and Frances Cretzmeyer Berry. He was a graduate of Waterloo West High School in Waterloo, IA; attended Creighton College in Omaha, NE, and Iowa State Teachers College. Mr. Berry began his publishing career as a reporter on the sports beat of the Waterloo Daily Courier, and retired, many years later, as Vice President of Vance Publishing Company in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.
He was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of Hunters Creek Golf Club and the Hunters Creek Seniors. John enjoyed golf, basketball, singing and having a warm puppy in his lap. He also loved telling and hearing a good joke or pun.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 62 years are a son, Riley Patrick Berry of Chicago; a daughter, Erin and husband Gregory Bury of Philadelphia; and a sister, Molly and husband Pat Maxwell of Minneapolis.
He was predeceased by a son, Matthew John Berry and a brother, James Berry.
As per John's request, no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
