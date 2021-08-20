Rev. John Elbert Holmes, 78, of 217 Taggart St., entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2021 at Prisma Health in Greenville, SC. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, October 16, 1942, a son of Johnny Holmes and Marion Moton Holmes.
He obtained several degrees, including his degree in Theology. He was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church and a devoted bus driver for Greenwood School District 50 for several years. He was the last survivor of his immediate family. Surviving are several cousins and one special cousin, Joyce Timpson of Greenwood.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Eric Morton officiating. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The family is at their respective homes. Please be mindful of social distancing guidelines. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holmes family.