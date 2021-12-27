John Edward Williams

NINETY SIX — John Edward Williams,”Mr. John,” resident of Ninety Six, husband of Joy Cann Williams, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born January 13, 1945, in Greenwood, John was the son of the late Ralph F. and Kathleen Smith Williams. A lifelong resident of Ninety Six, John attended school in Chappells, SC, received his GED from the state of South Carolina, and later attended Piedmont Technical College. A Vietnam veteran, John served in the US Army before beginning a career with Greenwood Mills. John was an entrepreneur who successfully started and operated numerous businesses with his wife Joy. Best known throughout Greenwood as “Mr. John” of Mr. John’s Pizza, formerly Pizza Inn, John loved people, and was a man of constant prayer. His sign at Mr. John’s Pizza was a constant reminder to all who passed by that there is “Power in Prayer.”

John was a faithful member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he served the church in numerous capacities, none of which brought him more joy than visiting the nursing homes, the sick and shut in.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife Joy of 56 years, are his daughter Meshael W. Brancker of Ninety Six, along with grandchildren Joseph and Ione Brancker, also of Ninety Six.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his three sisters and his brother.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29 in the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Terry Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Vines, Rufus Padgett, Jerry Burden, Troy Cox, Steve Hilley, Zach Metts, and Eric Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Drawer C, Greenwood SC 29648.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Williams family.

Tags