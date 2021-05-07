John Edward Reed, 71, widower of Dorothy Ann Lewis Reed, entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2021 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County, October 14, 1949 a son of Clara Pope and the late J.C. Hunter, Sr. He was retired from C. E. Bourne Roofing Company.
Surviving are four sons, Lamond (Amy) Reed and Steaveon (Jacqueline) Reed of Greenwood, Tracuase (Derquis) Johnson of Lawrenceville, GA, and John Fitzgerald (Pamela) Sanders of Columbia, SC; two daughters, Itonya Rollinson (Gregory) of Anderson, SC, and Katina Williams (Detric) of Greenwood; three brothers, J. C. (Shirley) Hunter, David Wideman and Oliver (Teresa) Pope of Greenwood; three sisters, Geneva Speach (Joe) of Charlotte, NC, Doris Tucker of Ware Shoals, SC, and Vinia Fisher of Greenville, SC; 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, there is no home visitation. Services are private and there is no public viewing. Please be mindful of the family's wishes and they ask that you keep them in your prayers. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Reed family.