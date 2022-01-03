Mr. John Edward "Ed" Cox, 77, of Greenwood, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his residence shortly after watching his favorite football team, The Georgia Bulldogs defeat Michigan and move on to the National Championship.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Lincolnton, GA. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. John Shannon, Chad Stringer, Brandon Ludlow, Jamie Cox, Dewayne Newton, Patrick Bryant, and Eugene Bryant will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Cox, son of the late James Edward and Doris Smalley Cox was born on March 24, 1944 in Lincoln County. He grew up in Lincoln County and graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1962 and then Bolen's Business College in 1963. Afterwards, he served in the US Army National Guard from 1964 until 1970. He had worked at the Index Journal for a number of years and then Eaton as a shipping clerk where he retired after 25 years of service. Also ,he was a charter member of Emerald Baptist Church, where he had served as Deacon and on several committees. In recent years, he has been an active member of Westside Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan C. Bryant, brother-in-law Dudley Bryant and brother, Leon Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Bentley Cox; sons, Donald Cox and Kevin Cox of Greenwood; brother, Alvin Cox and wife June of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Megan Cox and Harrison Cox.
Memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton, is honored to serve the family of John Edward Cox.
