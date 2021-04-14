John DeMore
John Francis DeMore, 74, of Greenwood, passed away April 14, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Charles Cornelius and Florence Bedell DeMore. John was formerly a jockey in horse racing and was a chef at the Greenwood Country Club.
He is survived by his children, John DeMore of Atlanta, GA, Daniel DeMore of Greenville, Dezarae Rogers of New Orleans, LA, Destine Strickland (Tanner) of Greenwood, Levi Rogers of Key West, FL, and Dailena Galvan (Javier) of Tacoma, WA; former spouse and best friend, Patricia DeMore; great friend, Phil Gorman; both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jonathan DeMore, Jessica Haibach, Charlie DeMore, Matthew DeMore, McKayla Rogers, Callie Hawkins, Kevin Johnson, and Kayla Johnson; Frankie Galvan, III, Emmett Galvan Mason Rogers and Madelynne Lott; and a number of great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lisa DeMore; a sister, Virginia Phillips; a brother, Charles John “Buddy” DeMore; and a grandson, Sean DeMore.
It was John’s wishes that no services be held.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com is in charge of the arrangements.