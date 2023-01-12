Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Windy with thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 3:34 pm
John David Still, 81, of Greenwood SC, passed away Monday, January 1, 2023.
Born December 21, 1941, he was the son of the late William M. Still Sr. and Elizabeth D. Still.
Surviving are his daughter Mrs. S.S. Wilson and a sister, Mrs. Charles F. "Dick" (Deannie) Tatham of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by a brother, William "Billy" M. Still Jr, and a sister Blanche Still Cantrell.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Ave. Greenwood, S.C. 29649.
May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.