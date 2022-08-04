ABBEVILLE — John D. Clinkscales, 61, of Abbeville, husband of Sherry McClain Clinkscales, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood to the late Jim Caldwell and Margaret Carwile Clinkscales.
A 1979 graduate of Dixie High School and 1980 graduate of Piedmont Technical College, John was employed with Milliken & Co./Sage Automotive Interiors-Sharon Plant as a microprocessor technician with 42 years of service. An enthusiastic college football fan, he especially cheered for the Clemson Tigers. John also enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, traveling, cookin’ BBQ, buying stuff on Amazon and taking trips to the beach with family. A lifetime Mason, he was a member of the Dew Drop Lodge and Little Mountain Presbyterian Church. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, John’s family held his heart.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sherry; two sons, Jay Clinkscales (Becky) of Abbeville and Jordan Clinkscales (Samantha) of Antreville; brother, Jack Clinkscales (Dana) of Honea Path; three grandchildren, Khloe, Eli and Jaxon; five nephews and five great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Darrell Fetzer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of John, may be sent to Little Mountain Presbyterian Church, 3836 Hwy. 28 North, Abbeville, SC 29620.
