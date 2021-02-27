MATTHEWS, Ga. — John Calvin Coates, Sr., 68, resident of Matthews, GA, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA.
Born April 16, 1952, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late John Calhoun and Catherine Brown Coates. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School retired from Austin Industries after 40 years of service. Johnny was also co-owner of Coates Brother's Racing and was an avid gardener.
Johnny loved his job with Austin Industries, it was always more than a job; it was a passion and a wonderful way to provide for his family. He loved his animals, especially his dog and companion Bitty Baby and everything else (including chickens).
Johnny's hobbies were many; family, especially his grandchildren; his friends, and everyone was a friend; racing, whether it be with his racing team, watching racing (anything on wheels) or talking racing.
His heart was giving and loving always willing to provide anything to help whether it be money, food, a home, advice or just to listen. He was never too busy to lend a hand to anyone at any time.
Surviving is a son, Johnny C. Coates, Jr. of Greenwood; a daughter, Courtney (Bobby) Perez of Palacios, TX; wife, Melanie Kaye Hale of the home; one brother Frank Coates of Hodges; one sister Janice (Jim) McCord of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Jacey, Troy and Lucas Coates and Sadie and Kortlyn Glisson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nickie and Janie Hale of Glen, TX; a sister-in-law, Michelle Villalovos of Crosbyton, TX; and a brother-in-law, Mitchell (Carolyn) Hale of Afton, TX.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by a brother, Sammy T. Coates and a sister, Linda C. Arnold.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 pm Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Robby Burton officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
