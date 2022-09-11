John Dwight "Chip" Dilleshaw, 72, of Greenwood, widower of Peggy Jean McElroy Dilleshaw, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his home.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late John and Lizzie Mae Weeks Dilleshaw. Chip was an U.S. Army veteran having served during Vietnam and retired from Greenwood Mills-Harris Plant.