MCCORMICK — John Carrotti, husband of Marlene Carrotti and father of Gina Carrotti, April Holland (Kenneth), and daughter Shelly Dufel (Chris), who preceded him in 2020, entered his eternal rest on June 20, 2022. John was born on February 27, 1947, to the late Angelo and Regina Carrotti in Catskill, NY. His family includes his sisters Chris Horvers, Sharon Carrotti, and Mary Carrotti, all from New York, grandchildren Kendra, Jessica, Jacob, Taylor, Brennan, Veronica, Marly, Will and Clare, great-grandson Steven, and many nieces and nephews.

John worked for General Electric for many years before retiring and moving to McCormick with his wife May who preceded him in death in 2010. In the short time he lived in McCormick, he made many cherished friends within the community. John was a volunteer auxiliary fireman for Sandy Branch Fire Department, where he was a pumper driver and served on the Board. He was a dedicated member of the Republican United Methodist Church, where he served as president of its men’s club, chairman of the PPRC and was chef for many pancake breakfasts, spaghetti dinners and chicken bakes. He loved cruising, fishing, and hunting. While McCormick was his home, he wintered in Arizona, where he enjoyed riding his side by side with Marlene through the desert and visiting with all their friends and neighbors.

A celebration of life will take place July 11, 2022, at Republican United Methodist Church, 865 Chamberlain Ferry Road, McCormick, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be sent to Republican United Methodist Church, PO Box 689, McCormick, SC 29835.

