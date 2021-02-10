John Brook Rapp, 81, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Lloyd Rapp and the late Sennie Payne. He was a member of Second Damascus and he was an employee at the Harris Plant.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Norman Moss of Greenwood; one daughter, Gladys Crawford of Greenwood; one brother, Frank Rapp of Bradley; one sister, Julia Carter of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be at noon on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Second Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.