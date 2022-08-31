ABBEVILLE — John Braswell McKee, 51, of Abbeville, SC, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home. He was born in Greenwood, SC, to Karen Braswell.

A 1988 graduate of Garinger High School, Charlotte, NC, John was previously employed with Cardinal Health and CSX Railroad as a conductor. He enjoyed playing guitar and will be fondly remembered by his family and friends.

