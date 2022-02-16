NINETY SIX — John "Bob" Leopard, a lifelong resident of Ninety Six, SC, passed away at home at the age of 97 on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was the son of the late Robert Burly Leopard and Mattie Lou Ellison Leopard of Ninety Six, SC.
Bob enlisted in the U.S, Army at the age of 15. Because of his young age, his father requested he be discharged in August 1941. The following year at the start of World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard. Bob completed 14 oceanic trips with 5 different troupe transport ships. In November of 1943, Leopard was reported missing in action after his ship was torpedoed and sank in the Mediterranean Sea. He was rescued from the water, reunited with U.S. troupes, and eventually returned to the States. Bob completed his military service in 1945. Leopard returned to the states where he met Christine Hewett Leopard. They married in 1945 and had 2 children: Robert (Bob) Allen Leopard and Donna Leopard Ek.
Bob worked as a Superintendent for Greenwood Mills Sloan plant and retired as a member of the Quarter Century Club. He had attended management classes at Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, and Piedmont Technical College. Following his retirement, he started "Leopard and Son" trucking company and managed it for the next 20 years. He was a founding member and involved in the startup of many Greenwood Area churches: Dukes Street Second Baptist Church, Eastside Baptist Church, Greenwood Shores Baptist Church, and Sandridge Baptist Church. Leopard loved farming, gardening, camping, and studying the Bible.
After the passing of his wife Christine in 2004, Bob was remarried to the late Trudell Parks Leopard of Lincolnton, GA, in 2009.
Leopard was also proceeded in death by his siblings, Fred, Nettie "Sis", Blanche, and Ann.
Surviving are his children, Donna (Johnny) Ek, Robert "Bob" Allen Leopard, both of Ninety Six, sisters Jeanette, Joyce, June, and Marie, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Friends and family may come by Harley Funeral Home to pay their respects on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4-6 p.m., but due to COVID the family will not be present. A private family burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Brad Hinzman, Ron Anderson, Nathan Calhoun, Noah Hinzman, Caleb Hinzman, and Danny Doolittle.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Agape Care, Senior Sitters, and Dr. Larry Holmes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Agape Care, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may join the family for a Celebration of Bob's Life, at a later date to be announced.