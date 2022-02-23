John B. Louden Sr.

John B. Louden Sr., 83, of 724 Pearl Street, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Wesley Commons. Born in Abbeville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late John Louden and the late Alma Hughey Louden. He was a United States Army Veteran. He attended Brewer High School and was a graduate of Piedmont Technical College-HVAC Program. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Bessie Gordon, and Johnnie Mae Campbell and one brother, Leamon Louden.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, one son, John B. (Christi) Louden Jr. of Greenwood; one daughter, Claudia Vanessa Louden of Greenwood; one brother, Johnathan “Joe” Louden of Greenwood; one sister, Viola (Douglas) Carroll of Greenwood; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Thessa G. Smith. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

