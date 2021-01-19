John Anderson Freely
DONALDS — John Anderson Freely, 101, of 473 Freely Road, Donalds, South Carolina, died Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Mr. Freely was a World War II veteran, U.S. Army and a member of Dunn Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Lewis Freely, parents, James and Agnes Freely and son John Lewis Freely. He is survived by eight children Sammy Lee, Jimmy Roy, Willie Lee (Dorothy) and Robert Lee Freely, Julia Eugenia Makins, Johnnie Ruth (L.C.) Rice, Carrie Anna (Tony) Williams and Annie Mae Freely; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Interment, 2:30 p.m Thursday at Dunn Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Professional services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service.