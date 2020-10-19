Johanna Ware Taylor
WARE SHOALS — Johanna Ware Taylor, 53, wife of Gerald Taylor, of Powerhouse Road, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Charles Thomas”Buddy” Ware and Louise Moore Ware. She was a member of the Ware Shoals United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of the home, second mother, Faye Kirby Ware of Honea Path, a daughter Charla Taylor of the home, two brothers Charles T.”Chuck” Ware, II of Laurens and Keith Bryant of Summerton, a sister, Deborah Franklin of Moore, and two aunts, Angie Willis of Greenwood and Nancy Waldrep of Hilton Head Island.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ware Shoals United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bill Rogers and Rev. Tina Thomas officiating. Social distancing and mask are required. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ware Shoals United Methodist Church, Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com