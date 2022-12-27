Edward Joseph “Joey” Mackie, 39, of 144 Ballenger Road, Hodges, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Born in Fayetteville, NC, he was a son of Edward Alexander Mackie, Jr. and Sheila Dwana Brown Mackie. He was a lead man at Hodges Concrete Products and a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. Joey enjoyed building things, especially anything out of wood, drawing, and music. He was always willing to lend a hand to help others and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his son, Dawsen Collyn Mackie of Irmo; his parents, Edward and Sheila of Hodges; brother, Thomas Russell Mackie of Greenwood; nephew, Thomas Russell Mackie, Jr.; aunts and uncles, Kelly May (Robert) of Alabama, Jodella Pressley (Tim) of Hodges, Tim Brown, and Libby Ochoa, both of Greenwood; maternal grandmother, Virgie Carolyn Brown; work family, Charles, Jeff, and Captain Jack Sullivan; multiple cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Jose Ochoa; maternal grandfather, Thomas Russell Brown; and paternal grandparents, Edward Alexander Mackie, Sr. and Elizabeth Downey Mackie.
The family will have a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Restoration Ministries, with Pastor Kenneth Rabon and Mr. Robert May officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to Restoration Ministries, 2507 Highway 25 South, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.rmcogsc.com).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.