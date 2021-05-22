SUMMERVILLE — Joel "Joey" LaJoie, 71, of Summerville, SC, passed away on May 21, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina after a courageous fight against septic shock. His daughter and son-in-law were by his side, loving on him during his transition.
Joey was a simple man who loved Clemson Football, the beach, woodworking, but especially spending time with his family. He had a kind and gentle heart and looked out for his family, especially his daughter, who he loved so much. He was known for being a grill master who made the best barbeque chicken.
He was a proud Army Vietnam Veteran and served in the 23rd Infantry Division "Americal" where he achieved the rank of Private First Class and received the following commendations: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device, Marksman (M-16) Overseas Bars, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart. Joey retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard where he served as a distinguished and recognized Shipfitter.
Joey was born in Spartanburg, SC, and grew up in Greenwood, SC. He was a wonderful son of the late Mary and Alfred Joel LaJoie.
He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Tissot, son-in-law Chris Tissot, grandson Carter Tissot, sisters Iris Stroud and Linda Miller (Bill), nieces Ellen Stroud, Amanda Werner, Dawn Hodges, and Andrea Wells; a nephew John Wells; and ex-wife and friend, Beth Watson.
In addition to Joey's parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Amy LaJoie, and brother, Bruce Mitchell.
Joey's service will be held on Monday, May 24 at 1 pm at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Riddle officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.
A celebration of life will follow at T.W. Boon's, where friends and family will join to share stories and give a toast to Joey's life with his favorite cocktail.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the hardworking staff at the Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Memorials may be made in Joey's honor to Able South Carolina https://www.able-sc.org/donate/.
Guests are encouraged to wear Clemson-themed apparel or items at the service and Celebration of Life.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Joel's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com