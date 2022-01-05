NINETY SIX — Joseph "Joey" Eugene Ford, 42, of Ninety Six, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Teresa Dodgen Ford Owens and the late Eugene Ford. He was an associate at AutoZone and attended Sandridge Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Teresa, are his children, Erica Ford, Brittany Ford, James Austin Ford, Joseph Eugene Ford, Jr., Dylan Ford, and Dalton Ford,; brother, Walter Dale Fuller (Karen Crawford) of Ninety Six; and five grandchildren, McKenzie Graham, Justin Garren, Kevin E. Hepler, Elizabeth Hepler, and Kayden Hepler.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Marty Dorn and Richard Lipe officiating. Burial will follow at Sandridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, William "Boo" Scott, Rodger Blackmon, Scottie Hastings, Chris Rooney, and Chris Stewart.
Honorary escort will be Brian Cromer, Kim Aiken, and Nate Renfrow.
The service will be view streamed and available to view by visiting Joey's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Sandridge Baptist Church, 301 Sandridge Church Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
The family will be at the home of his mother, Teresa, 309 Rutledge Avenue, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
