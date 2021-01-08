Joseph Eulie "Joebie" Adams Jr. 87, husband of Marian Hughes Adams, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born on November 17, 1933, in Greenwood, SC, Joebie was the son of the late Joseph Eulie and Christine Baum Adams, Sr.
Joebie was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Greenwood High School, where he was Captain of the football team, a member of the 1948 and 1949 State Championship Teams and played in the North South All Star game in 1951. He was a proud graduate of The Citadel where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and played football at the collegiate level. Upon graduating, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served from 1955 to 1957. He remained active in the Army Reserves through 1965, attaining the rank of Major.
Joebie was a pillar of the Greenwood community. He served as the President and Chairman of the Board of Greenwood Supply Company, where he worked for 61 years. He was a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church, where he was a devoted member of the Bible Sunday School Class and served two terms as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. In addition, he served as President of the Greenwood Jaycees, President of South Carolina Jaycees, National Director of US Jaycees, President of Greenwood Kiwanis Club, Director of the Greenwood High School Booster Club, member of the Brigadier Club at The Citadel, National Director of the Hardware Association, President of the Hardware Association of the Carolinas, and Chairman of the Lander Foundation Board. He was inducted into the Greenwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. He and his family established a scholarship at The Citadel and two scholarships at Lander University.
He was a devoted husband, proud father, and loving grandfather. Joebie was an avid hunter and passed along his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He loved boating on Lake Greenwood and patiently taught his children, grandchildren, and many of their friends to waterski. He served as a role model and mentor to countless members in the community through his business and civic life. Joebie loved sports and enjoyed rooting for his beloved Citadel Bulldogs, GHS Eagles, Lander Bearcats, and Duke Blue Devils. He loved animals and was a dedicated caretaker to his pets.
Joebie is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Marian Hughes Adams, and their three children Joseph Eulie "Joey" Adams, III and wife Sara of Greenwood, Michael Alender "Mike" Adams, Sr. and wife Beth, of Greenwood, and Judy Adams Robinson and husband Dean of Bryson City, NC; and one brother, Brantley M. Adams and wife Martha of Florence. Joebie was affectionately referred to as "Pappy" by his five grandchildren, Lindsay Adams (David) Blair, Michael Alender Adams, Jr. and fiancé Chandler Balentine, Cera Marie Adams, Josie Adams (Winston) Shirley and Daniel Joseph (Paige) Adams; one step-grandchild, Michael Cory Fleming; and six great-grandchildren, Margaret Lynn Shirley, Joseph Michael Shirley, Christine Elizabeth Shirley, Paisley Jane Adams, Eleanor Hope Blair, and Shepherd Lee Blair.
The family wants to give ample opportunity for friends and family to pay their respects and remember Joebie. Their hope is that those wishing to participate in memorializing him will choose one of the following opportunities in order to limit attendance to safe numbers during these unusual times. The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home on Sunday, January 17 from 12:30-2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, at Main Street United Methodist Church, with Pastor James McCoy-Bruce officiating. A private family burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shell Dula, Bruce Evans, Jeff May, Tom Jordan, Patrick Penn, Gene Pinson, James Rearden, and John Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be all former employees of Greenwood Supply Company and Action Sports.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joe E. Adams, Sr., Scholarship Fund at The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St, Charleston, SC 29409, to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main St. N, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the Joebie & Marian Adams Scholarship Fund at Lander University, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.
