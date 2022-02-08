CLINTON — Joe Robinson Giles Sr., age 89, of S. Adair Street, Clinton, husband of Lou Cornwall Giles, passed away, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at NHC of Clinton.
Born July 27, 1932 in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Lewis Franklin and the late Jodie Robinson Giles. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1970 graduate of Lander College. Joe retired as Lt. Colonel from the US Army Reserve; also retiring as office manager of the Social Security Administration in Laurens, SC; and Sales Associate for Jeff Duncan Realty, where he enjoyed showing his clients what our town and county had to offer.
Mr. Giles was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, having served as Deacon and Elder Emeritus. He also attended Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church of Cross Hill. Serving as past President of the Clinton Rotary Club, he was a Paul Fellow recipient. He was also a member of Lakeside Country Club, and the Greenwood Shrine Club.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by his sons, Joe R. Giles, Jr. of Greenwood, and Jim Horton (Ana) of Pawleys Island; his daughters, Melanie Giles Reid (Oscar) of Due West, Marty Osborn (Rocky) of Anderson; his grandchildren, Lemuel H. Reid of Clemson, Joel R. Reid, Hannah C. Reid, both of Due West, Ashley Randolph (Ty) of Honea Path, Mary Evan Giles of Greenville, Chaz Giles of Greenwood, Jake Horton, and Chandler Horton, both of Pawleys Island; and two great-grandchildren; sister in law, Mary C. Stokes (Tommy) of Spartanburg.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his infant daughter; his brother, Doug Giles; and his sister, Runette Weeks.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Clinton, with Pastor Andrew Perrie and Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating.
The family kindly requests those planning to attend wear a face covering and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, P.O. Box 29 Clinton, SC 29325 or Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church, 200 East Liberty Springs Street, Cross Hill, SC 29332.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.