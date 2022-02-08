CLINTON — Joe Robinson Giles Sr., age 89, of S. Adair Street, Clinton, husband of Lou Cornwall Giles, passed away, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at NHC of Clinton.

Born July 27, 1932 in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Lewis Franklin and the late Jodie Robinson Giles. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1970 graduate of Lander College. Joe retired as Lt. Colonel from the US Army Reserve; also retiring as office manager of the Social Security Administration in Laurens, SC; and Sales Associate for Jeff Duncan Realty, where he enjoyed showing his clients what our town and county had to offer.

Mr. Giles was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, having served as Deacon and Elder Emeritus. He also attended Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church of Cross Hill. Serving as past President of the Clinton Rotary Club, he was a Paul Fellow recipient. He was also a member of Lakeside Country Club, and the Greenwood Shrine Club.

In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by his sons, Joe R. Giles, Jr. of Greenwood, and Jim Horton (Ana) of Pawleys Island; his daughters, Melanie Giles Reid (Oscar) of Due West, Marty Osborn (Rocky) of Anderson; his grandchildren, Lemuel H. Reid of Clemson, Joel R. Reid, Hannah C. Reid, both of Due West, Ashley Randolph (Ty) of Honea Path, Mary Evan Giles of Greenville, Chaz Giles of Greenwood, Jake Horton, and Chandler Horton, both of Pawleys Island; and two great-grandchildren; sister in law, Mary C. Stokes (Tommy) of Spartanburg.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his infant daughter; his brother, Doug Giles; and his sister, Runette Weeks.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Clinton, with Pastor Andrew Perrie and Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating.

The family kindly requests those planning to attend wear a face covering and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Clinton, P.O. Box 29 Clinton, SC 29325 or Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church, 200 East Liberty Springs Street, Cross Hill, SC 29332.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.