WASHINGTON, DC — Joe Nelson Sprowl, 88, of 118 Yuma Street, died on April 29, 2021 at the home of his daughter in North Carolina. He was born in Greenwood County to the late Dock Sprowl and Lillie Mae Smith Sprowl.
He leaves to cherish his memories, four daughters, Stephanie Kearnek, Labonte Sprowl, Robin Sprowl and Princess King; four sisters, Esther Spearman, Louvenia (Raymond) Norman, Joyce (Robert) Adams, all of Greenwood and Annette Barnes of Ft. Washington, MD; one sister-in-law, Vera Sprowl of Greenwood; two brothers, John Sprowl and Richard (Mae Helen) Sprowl, both of Greenwood and a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Announcement courtesy of Robinson and Son Mortuary.