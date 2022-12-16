Joe Neal Ferry, 88, resident of Lites Street, husband of Carolyn J. Gipson Ferry of 67 years, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born February 5, 1934, in Tazwell, TN, he was the son of the late William Moss and Essie Maude Roark Ferry. He was an US Airforce Veteran and was owner and operator of Greenwood Aluminum Products. Joe was an avid golfer and Atlanta Braves fan.
He attended Tranquil United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Darren Ferry of Hodges; two daughters, Debra Langley and Deanna F. (Danny) Willis, all of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Leah (Kenny) Mercer of Greenwood and Rebecca (Zane) Vickery of Simpsonville; five great-grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan Mercer, Nelle Judah, and Jack Vickery; two sisters, Roxie (ross) Terry of Indianapolis, IN, and Susie (Frank) Dooley of Taylors.
He was predeceased by four brothers, Roy, Ed, Jack, and Bill Ferry and a sister, Delpha Ward.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. John Bolin officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tranquil United Methodist Church, 1702 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.