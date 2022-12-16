Joe Neal Ferry

Joe Neal Ferry, 88, resident of Lites Street, husband of Carolyn J. Gipson Ferry of 67 years, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born February 5, 1934, in Tazwell, TN, he was the son of the late William Moss and Essie Maude Roark Ferry. He was an US Airforce Veteran and was owner and operator of Greenwood Aluminum Products. Joe was an avid golfer and Atlanta Braves fan.

