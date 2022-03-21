Joe Brock McDonald, 87, loving husband of Blanche Stockman McDonald, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home.

Born in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Rallie "Doc" and the late Stella Brock McDonald. He was retired from Greenwood Mills.

In addition to his wife, of 40 years, he is survived by his children; Jo Etta Cain (Mike), Mark McDonald (Margaret), Jean Downing (Kenny) and Tina Carroll (Ted), all of Greenwood, SC. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Bill Cain (Tricia), Brock McDonald (Yashara), DJ Young, Abney Osborne (Emory), Ashley Culbertson, Luke Downing and Joesi Boozer (Trey) as well as seven great-grandchildren, his brother, Charles McDonald (Harriet) and a special baby girl pup-pup, Cricket.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Marion McDonald, sister, Jane Earwood, son, Corey McDonald, grandson, Eric Hager and great-grandson, Aaron Kay.

The family will hold a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Emerald Baptist Church, 110 Laurel Avenue E., Greenwood, SC. Pastor Craig McDaniel will officiate. Family will receive friends after the service.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the McDonald family and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

The Standard Cremation and Funeral Center.