Joe Mahon Wanda Rinker Mar 10, 2023 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph Bond Mahon Sr., 86, husband of Norine Adams Mahon, died Friday, March 10, 2023 at his home.Services will be announced by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Most read stories Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Inn on the Square bought by new owners Greenwood man gets 20-year sentence in shooting Justice for Mallory? Relative says conviction uncovered 'corruption that allowed' death to happen Greenwood police identify suspect in Taggart Avenue slaying Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book Countybank promotes Wells Dunlap to senior operations officer Miss Wright Middle School Pageant winners Gumina named new dean of Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy Miss GHS pageant announces winners Teacher Clothes Closet returns to Lander