Joe Louis Phelps
Joe Louis Phelps, 83, of 1418 Cambridge Ave., widower of Harriett Goode Phelps, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Henry Phelps and the late Nancy Phelps. He served in the United States Army.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sisters, Edna Phelps and Lois Phelps, both of Greenwood, three adopted daughters that were reared in the home, Barbara Ann Goode, Cassandra Goode and Thurshundra Spearman and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Herbert Martin. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.