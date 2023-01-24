Joe Louis Jennings Sr., 79, of 209 Elizabeth Avenue, husband of Jacquelin Norman Jennings, transitioned from earth to heaven on Friday, January 20, 2023, at McCormick Post-Acute.

Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of the late Henry Jennings and the late Corene Searles Jennings. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ezell Jennings and Robert L. Jennings: sister-in-law, Barbara Jennings, brother-in-law Matt Ryans and a granddaughter, LaTasha Cain.

