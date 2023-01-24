Joe Louis Jennings Sr., 79, of 209 Elizabeth Avenue, husband of Jacquelin Norman Jennings, transitioned from earth to heaven on Friday, January 20, 2023, at McCormick Post-Acute.
Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of the late Henry Jennings and the late Corene Searles Jennings. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ezell Jennings and Robert L. Jennings: sister-in-law, Barbara Jennings, brother-in-law Matt Ryans and a granddaughter, LaTasha Cain.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Jaquelin N. Jennings, of the home; one son, Joe O'Neal (Stephanie) Jennings, Jr. of Greenwood; one daughter, Lisa (David) Warren of Promised Land; two brothers, Henry Jennings of Virginia Beach, VA. and Richard (Pauline) Jennings of Richmond, VA; two sisters, Thelma Ryans of Greenwood, SC, and Brenda (Zac) Jennings of Greenville; one sister-in law, Mattie Jennings of Rochester, NY, seventeen grandchildren, two raised in the home, Chadarius Leverette and Jasmine Norman; seven great-grandchildren. stepdaughters, Tanesha M. Norman and Tara R. Norman; stepsons, Chadwick (Tracie) Norman and Kenton L. Norman and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mt. Zion AME Church, conducted by Rev. Willie Neal Norman, Jr. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.