Joe Lewis Nance Sr.
Joe Lewis “Jimmy” Nance Sr. 85, of 334 Carolina Street, husband of Roshelly (Febbie) Nance, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. Born in Callison, SC, he was the son of the late Ossie Nance and the late Rosa Lee White Nance. He was a member of Calvary Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by one son, Joe Lewis Nance Sr., and one daughter, Jenny Nance.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Roshelly Nance of 65 years; four sons, Calvin Nance Sr. of New York, Ossie Nance, Rufus Nance, and Parnell Nance, all of Greenwood; seven daughters, Rosa Lee Richardson-Nance, Louise “Lou” Nance Kennedy, Anna Nance Eubanks, Rena Nance and Latasha Nance Dean, all of Greenwood, Valire Robinson of Greensboro, NC, and Rene Nance of Columbia, SC; thirty-six grandchildren, two that were reared in the home, Adrian Nance and Queriockus White; seventy-six great-grandchildren; two god-children, Eugene Day and James L. Day and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.