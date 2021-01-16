GREENWOOD — Samuel Joseph Benjamin "Joe" Hill, Jr., resident of Greenwood, 81, husband of Rachel Louise Holliday Hill, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021.
Born October 26, 1939 in Jonesville, he was a son of the late Samuel Joseph Benjamin and Clara Wells Hill, Sr. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and Clemson University where he earned his Bachelors of Science degree in forestry. Joe was a US Army veteran and owner of Hills Forestry Enterprises.
He was a member of South Main Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 60 years are a son, Dr. Bengy Hill and wife, LeAnn of Greenwood; a daughter, Jada and husband, Dr. Douglas Jones of Spartanburg; two sisters, Rivannah Ward of Cleveland and Clara Combs of Cross Hill; and four grandchildren, Jordan (Mustafa) Aliaraish, Hannah Jones, Nathaniel Jones and Selah Hill.
Private cryptside services will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648 or to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Hill family.