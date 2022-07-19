Joe Donald Reid of Greenwood, SC, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the age of 76 after years of battling heart disease and diabetes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn (Fain), son Jeffrey Donald (Pamela Petrunak) and grandchildren Hailey and Harrison. He was born September 28, 1945 and was preceded in death by his parents Harrison Lewis Reid and mother Mae Reid (Parr), sister Diann (Smith) and twin brother Jack Ronald (Mildred). He was pre-deceased by brother-in-law William Fain (Jane), and surviving sister-in-law Louise Fain and brother-in-law Joe Smith. Nephews and nieces include Ken Smith, Lynn Day (Smith), Daris Reid, Sherry Bowie (Calloway), Scotty Calloway (deceased), Eric Calloway, Melissa Ballard (Fain) and Michael Fain.

Tags