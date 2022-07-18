Joe Donald Reid of Greenwood, SC, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the age of 76 after years of battling heart disease and diabetes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn (Fain), son Jeffrey Donald (Pamela Petrunak) and grandchildren Hailey and Harrison. He was born September 28, 1945 and was preceded in death by his parents Harrison Lewis Reid and mother Mae Reid (Parr), sister Diann (Smith) and twin brother Jack Ronald (Mildred). He was pre-deceased by brother-in-law William Fain (Jane), and surviving sister-in-law Louise Fain and brother-in-law Joe Smith. Nephews and nieces include Ken Smith, Lynn Day (Smith), Daris Reid, Sherry Bowie (Calloway), Scotty Calloway (deceased), Eric Calloway, Melissa Ballard (Fain) and Michael Fain.

Donald was a 1963 graduate of Greenwood High School and a graduate of Piedmont Technical College. He was always known for his quick wit, mastermind at math and his ability to remember everyone’s birthday was un-matched. His passion for life-long learning and his electrician skills made him popular with neighbors and friends when remodeling or fixing electrical issues.

Donald served his country honorably in Vietnam for 4 years as an Electronic Tech 2C on the U.S.S. Rich ship in the U.S. Navy. Donald was an American hero and mastered the storytelling skills of a sailor. His world adventure stories where always part of his life and everyone that knew him. Using his technical skills earned in the Navy, Donald transitioned into a long career at Monsanto (Solutia) until he retired. After retirement, he helped the community with handyman jobs and worked at Magnolia Manor, where he quickly became a beloved friend to the staff and residents.

Donald’s friends and family best describe him as a good man and friend. Devoted to his family and willing to lend a hand to anyone, he worked hard and was proud of the life he built for his family. Donald was strong man, a fighter and a hero to those who knew him. As an example of helping others learn, he donated his body to Piedmont Tech Funeral Program. The family will honor him in a memorial service at a later date.

