DUE WEST — Joe Acker Shirley Jr., 76, husband of Carolyn Smith Anderson Shirley, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Renaissance in Due West.

Born August 29, 1946, in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Joe Acker, Sr. and Mae Dickson Shirley. A graduate of Greenwood High School, he received his Bachelor of Arts at Lander University, a Master of Divinity from Emory University, a Masters of Divinity from Candler Seminary, and did graduate work at Emory University in social work. He was the owner of Shirley Properties and was a former Methodist Pastor, Psychiatric Counselor, and realtor.

