DUE WEST — Joe Acker Shirley Jr., 76, husband of Carolyn Smith Anderson Shirley, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Renaissance in Due West.
Born August 29, 1946, in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Joe Acker, Sr. and Mae Dickson Shirley. A graduate of Greenwood High School, he received his Bachelor of Arts at Lander University, a Master of Divinity from Emory University, a Masters of Divinity from Candler Seminary, and did graduate work at Emory University in social work. He was the owner of Shirley Properties and was a former Methodist Pastor, Psychiatric Counselor, and realtor.
He was of the Methodist faith and more recently attended Broadmouth Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two sons, Joe Acker Shirley III of Greenwood and Mason Burl Eskridge Shirley of Clinton; a step-daughter, Annie Laurie Lusk (Michael) of Honea Path; a step-son, Richard Anderson (Amy) of Honea Path; four grandchildren, Tyler and McAuley Lusk, Ashley and Vance Anderson.
A private memorial service will be conducted at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
The family would like to thank the staff of Renaissance for their loving care and concern during Joe's time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Shirley family with arrangements.