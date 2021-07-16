Jody Lee Edwards
HODGES — Jody Lee Edwards, 43, resident of Hodges, fiancé of Michelle Stahl, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born March 9, 1978, in Greenwood, he was a son of Faye Napier Edwards and the late Ralph Gerald Edwards. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and worked in construction.
Surviving in addition to his mother and her fiancé, Paul Roy of Greenwood and Jody’s fiancé of Hodges, are a daughter, Zoey; sister, Crystal (Reggie) McLendon of Florence; and his maternal grandparents, David and Ann Belk of Calhoun Falls.
In addition to his father, Jody was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, William Napier; and paternal grandparents, James and Frances Edwards.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Brian Rackley officiating.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Edwards family.