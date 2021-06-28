Joanne Tann Morgan
Joanne Mary Tann Morgan, 75, resident of 511 Pascal Drive, wife of Kenneth L. Morgan, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home.
Born April 13, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy Skubal Tann. She was a retired real estate agent having worked in the Milwaukee area for over 40 years.
Joanne was an outgoing and friendly person, never meeting a stranger and gabbing to whomever would listen. She loved gaming and casinos, cruises and the like.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 42 years, are two daughters, Denise (David) Tellock of Greenwood and Sherri (Rob) Peak of Arizona; three sons, Troy (Robin) Morgan of Galesburg, PA, Kenneth (Dre) Morgan, III of Portland, OR, and Michael (Shauna) Morgan of Princeton, NJ; a brother, Ray (Dell) Tann of Milwaukee, WI; a sister, Barbara (Keith) Kobbs of Mukwonago, WI; ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jamie Tellock and a sister, Jennette Gibbs.
All services will be private.
