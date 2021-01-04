Joann Mackey Cunningham
PLUM BRANCH — Joann Mackey Cunningham, 79, wife of Walter E. Cunningham of Plum Branch, SC, passed on December 29, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Joann was born on July 4, 1941 to the late Joseph and Mae Olar Scurry Mackey Cunningham.
Joann was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Plum Branch, SC, where she served in the Senior Choir, Pastors Aids and as choir director for the Buds of Promise Choir. She was also a member of Eastern Star Lodge 31, Heroines of Jericho Lodge 31 and Masonic Lodge 31. Joann graduated from Mims High School in 1961 and obtained a nursing degree. She worked in nursing, textiles and healthcare transportation before her retirement.
In addition to her parents Joann was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Mackey and a stepsister, Diane Cunningham.
In addition to her husband, Joann’s memories will be cherished by her children, Tracy (Dorothy) Cunningham of Plum Branch, SC, Stanley Cunningham of McCormick, SC, Larry (Jeanette) Cunningham of Greenville, SC, Yvonne (Arto) Wheeler of Greenville, SC, and Jennifer Yeldell of Plum Branch, SC, two granddaughters raised in the home, Latosha Cunningham and Jessica Olivia Moss, her brother, James Mackey of McCormick, SC, her sisters, Isabell Powel, Edna Landrum and Mammie Gilchrist, all of Boston, MA, and Dorothy Adams of McCormick, SC, step-brothers, Joseph Cunningham, Roger (Casandra) Cunningham and William Cunningham, step-sisters, Gloria Cunningham Butler, Theresa Cunningham, Louvenia (Leon) Gordon, Mamie Cannady and Charlotte Cunningham, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Tuesday January 5, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Plum Branch, SC. Please follow COVID 19 Guidelines.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick, SC.