Joann Helen Crabbe Bridges, 85, widow of Walter Thomas Bridges, Sr., passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at The Oaks of Greenwood.
Born October 18, 1937, in Joliet, IL, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth Murray. She attended public school in Florida and was a graduate of Pensacola Junior College. Mrs. Joann was an avid reader, scrabble champion, seamstress, and loved watching the Westminster Dog Show.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Powell (Ronald) of Greenwood; two sons, W. Thomas “Tom” Bridges, Jr. (June) of Greenwood and Stephen M. Bridges (Jeri Lynn) of Vancouver, WA; a son-in-law, Hugh (Tammy) Butler of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Tom Butler (Leigh Ann), Amie Shuman (Travis), Ashley Abrams (Nick), Gabriel Butler (Mollie), Melissa Powell, Ron “Chip” Powell, Jr. (Courtney), Chad Whitcomb (Melissa), Diane Kerekanich (Pete) and; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Cindy Butler.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. James Rodgers officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
A special thank you to The Oaks formally Morningside staff and Agape Hospice for their love and kindness during Mrs. Bridges illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.