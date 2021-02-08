Joan Vinson Poore
HONEA PATH — Joan Vinson Poore, 76, of Honea Path, wife of Randy Poore, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at her daughter’s home. She was born in Oconee County to the late Floyd and Florence Blackwell Vinson.
A 1962 graduate of Abbeville High School, Mrs. Poore retired from Beverage Air after several years of service. She enjoyed flower arranging and crafting; however, her family were the lights of her life. Mrs. Poore was a member of Honea Path Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Poore.
Mrs. Poore is survived by her husband, Randy, of 57 years; two sons, Billy Poore (Bonnie) of Abbeville and Michael Poore of Honea Path; a daughter, Stephanie Waters of Honea Path; two sisters, Francis Smith (Fred) of Greenwood and Patsy Vinson of Honea Path; three grandchildren, Jessica Bernshausen (Scott), Jacob Poore and Ajah Reese; and four great-grandchildren — Ellie, Lilly, Henry and Aubree.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the sanctuary of the Honea Path Church of God. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m, with Rev. M. Eric Shuler and Rev. Scott Bernshausen officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Honea Path.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Stephanie Waters.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Poore, may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation of SC, 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www. harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Poore family.