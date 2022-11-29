Joan Boswell Rawlings, 84, widow of Wallace G. Rawlings, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Ashley Place.
Born June 7, 1938 in Horse Branch, KY, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Claudia Camp Boswell. She was a graduate of Horse Branch High School and Limestone College, with a degree in Business Administration.
Surviving are two sons, Gregory Rawlings of Crosby, TN, and Jonathan Rawlings of Greenwood, SC; three daughters, Sherri Ross (Andy) of Ninety Six, Terri Hibberts (Glenn) of the Marshall Islands and Doria Cullom (Robert) of Simpsonville; her brother, Mike Boswell of Bartow, FL; her two sisters, Peggy Cross of Ann Arbor, MI and Sandra Shannonhouse (Dick) of Canton, GA; eight grandchildren, Courtney and Leah Ross, Jennifer and Allison Hibberts, Kathryn and Duncan Rawlings, and Mackenzie and Finn Cullom.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Rawlings was preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Boswell and her granddaughter, Stephanie Hibberts.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will hold a service for the public at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at The Renaissance Senior Living in Due West.
Memorials may be made to MSA Hospice of Newberry, 2228 Harrington St., Newberry, SC 29108 or to The Renaissance Senior Living, 5 Frank Pressly Drive, Due West, SC 29639.