POOLER, GA — Joan Pitts Hawkins, 84, resident of Pooler, GA, widow of Broadus "Ronnie" Hawkins, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Pooler, Georgia.
Born March 29, 1937 in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clinton Bishop Pitts, Jr. and Lena Lewis Pitts. Mrs. Hawkins retired from the Augusta Chronicle Newspaper. She enjoyed traveling, bingo, playing card games, and visiting casinos. Joan was a huge supporter of television shopping networks QVC and HSN.
Surviving is a daughter, Michelle Foley and husband Fred Foley, Jr. of Pooler, GA; grandchildren Hayden Dickey, Alicia (Scott) Lee, Christa (Luke) Zeigler, Hannah (James) Conner and Blakely (Ryan) Dickey; and two nieces Karen Hudson and Tina Boatwright. She is also survived by eleven great grandchildren, two grand nephews, one great grand nephew and close special friend Jean Hanks.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. A private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Fred Foley Jr., Hayden Dickey, Bobby Dickey Jr., Bruce Hudson, Caleb Boatwright and George Lewis. Honorary escorts will be Ronnie McCollum, Buddy Simmons, Darby Bell, Tony Bell and Danny Bell.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Saturday afternoon.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and aides at Hospice of Savannah, personal caregiver Katrina Lanier, Love and Honesty Homecare owner Kellie Pinkston, caregivers Ms. Rosa and Ms. Pamela with Love and Honesty Homecare, and everyone at The Oaks of Pooler for all the care, love and tenderness.
