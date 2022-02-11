NINETY SIX — Joan DeVonna Gardner, 64, of Ninety Six, died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of Edith Bennett McKinney Turner and the late Walter Dean "Red" McKinney. Joan was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Austin Rhoden and Joshua Rhoden.

Surviving are her daughters, Sheena Dreiling (RD) of Kansas and Shaunda Shipley (Wayne) of Brevard, NC; sisters: Barbara Freeland (Allen) of Greenville, Margaret McMahan of Anderson and Michelle Burton (Cary) of Greenwood; a brother, Ronnie McKinney (Susan) of Ninety Six; and grandchildren: Kayla Rhoden, Ashlyn Rhoden, Baleigh Dreiling, Domonic Dreiling and Laila Dreiling.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

