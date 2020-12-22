Joan Dean
WATERLOO — Elizabeth Joan Nellums Dean, 82, of Waterloo, wife of David Dean, passed away from cancer on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home.
Born in Spring Hill, TN, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Marie Head Nellums. Joan moved to Greenwood in 1976 and quickly became known as the “Earring Tree Lady”. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and rescuing and rehoming stray animals.
Joan was passionate about helping children as a legal guardian ad litem and was dedicated to helping anyone in need. She retired from Park Seed and was a member of North Side Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Rhonda Hamilton of Nashville, TN, Sheila Rhodes (Mike) and Stacey Hughes (Steve Bice), both of Greenwood, Brian Dean (Donna) of Ware Shoals and Glenn Dean (Donya) of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Michael Rhodes (Kate), Randi Maynard (Jordan), Tyler Hughes, Michaela Hughes, Charlie Dean, Brittney Williams (Robby), Bret Dean and Matt Fuller; great-grandchildren, James Rhodes, Avery Rhodes, Molly Kay Maynard and Jayden Bice.
Joan requested a private family service in Spring Hill, TN, where she will be interred with her mother. The family asks that friends post their favorite memories of Joan on her Facebook page. Donations in her memory can be made to Big Oaks Rescue Farm, 809 Townsend Rd E, Hodges, SC 29653.
