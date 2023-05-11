Joan Clark Wanda Rinker May 11, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ms. Joan Clark, 78, entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Greenwood. Arrangements will be announced by Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces murder charge in early Sunday morning death Abbeville woman dies in wreck McDonald family leaning on faith and community in midst of tragedy Greenwood man arrested in connection to apartment shooting Greenwood man facing domestic violence, burglary charges Tennis benefits Burton Center Four recipients honored during Community Foundation Awards Gala Hospice Care welcomes new volunteers Grand opening and dedication of the Faulkenberry Family Care Homes Faculty members receive awards Lander’s College of Education honors graduates, academic award recipients GCCF awards The Period Project Lander faculty members named Professors of Affordable Learning