Jo Perry
Johanna “Jo” Beauford Perry, 94, of Morgan Avenue, widow of William Donald “Donnie” Perry, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late George Thomas Beauford, Sr. and Eva Blanchett Beauford. Jo retired from Park Seed after 28 years of service as manager of order processing. She was known for her hard work ethic and was recognized as setting the standard for others to follow. After retirement, she was a member of the Park Seed retiree club. She enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift shopping with her dear friends, Lorraine and Sarah. Jo was a member of Panola United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Kate Holley Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Women. She served many family roles as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was an excellent cook and took pride in serving many meals to us all. She was compassionate and thoughtful of others and never put herself first. She truly had a servant’s heart and led us to a closer relationship to the Lord and to each other.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Emily B. Boggero and George Thomas Beauford, Jr.
Jo is survived by her son, Phillip “Dee” Garner (Linda) of Greenwood; stepchildren, Donna Free (Emmett) of Hodges and Donald Perry of Greenwood and Dewey Chappell, who was raised in the home for several years, of Pickens; grandchildren, Deana Eppley (Jason), Preston Garner (Carrie), Rodney Free (Katrina) and Dustin Free (Adriana); great-grandchildren, Hanna and Logan Eppley, Zoey and Hampton Garner, Aidan and Olivia Free, Landon Knight, Peyton Free, Callie and Austin Free.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Panola United Methodist Church, PO Box 1102, Greenwood, SC 29648.
