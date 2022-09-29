Jo Ann Davis Williamson, 82, resident of NHC Greenwood, widow of Herman Randolph Williamson, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Allen Greer Davis and Ethel White Davis. She loved cooking and baking and was well known for her red velvet cakes. Jo Ann loved her family dearly, especially her twin grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and the Estelle McDaniel Sunday School Class. She was involved in many church activities, including the Ladies Bible Study and YAH's until her health failed.
Surviving is her daughter, Kelly Anderson (William) and twin grandchildren, Caleb and Caitlyn Anderson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cora Threlkeld and brothers, Billy Davis, James Davis, and Pete Davis.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Old Sanctuary, with Mr. Patrick Griswold officiating. Burial will follow at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Lollis, Coleton Lollis, Lawson Baker, Arthur Ray Lee, Matthew Masters, Danny Polatty, Sr. and John Tom Bannister.
Honorary escort will be Robert and Anna Watson, Cindy Murphy, NHC Station two, NHC activities staff, Q Givens, Doyle and Louise Anderson, Vi Lee, George Sharon Warner, and C and Birdie Brown.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home.
