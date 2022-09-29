Jo Ann Davis Williamson, 82, resident of NHC Greenwood, widow of Herman Randolph Williamson, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Allen Greer Davis and Ethel White Davis. She loved cooking and baking and was well known for her red velvet cakes. Jo Ann loved her family dearly, especially her twin grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and the Estelle McDaniel Sunday School Class. She was involved in many church activities, including the Ladies Bible Study and YAH's until her health failed.

