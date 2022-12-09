Jo Ann Buchanan Fennell, 70, resident of Greenwood, widow of A.C. "Bubba" Fennell III, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Born December 30, 1951, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Jones Fuller and Ruth Childres "Monk" Buchanan. Jo Ann was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1970 and the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy Class of 1974 and was a former Pharmacist at Self Regional Healthcare.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood and the Bowers Sunday School Class. Jo Ann also served on the Board of the Humane Society of Greenwood and volunteered her time with other charitable organizations
Surviving are her brother, Paul Childres Buchanan and wife Susan; sister Rebekah Buchanan James and husband Chris, all of Greenwood. In addition, she is survived by nephews, Taylor (Alicia) Buchanan; Zachary (Lauren) Buchanan; Dr. Josh Fennell, Jr. (Amy); nieces, Sarah Hasting (John) and Lisa Neal (Kyle); special sisters-in-law Carolyn "Noonie" Fennell and Patricia DeYoung; and great-nephew, Lincoln Buchanan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Deborah F. Youngblood and brother-in-law, Joe Fennell.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church of Greenwood, with Dr. Tony Hopkins and Rev. Joey Fuson officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
A private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Honorary escort will be Steve and Sally Anderson, David and Kappy May, Alan and Carolyn Tucker, George and Beverly Psomas, Linda Hook, Linda Jackson, Nancy Scott, Herbert and Gwen Adams, Larry and Nancy Dozier, Ray and Marie Wilson, Dr. John and Barbara Holman, Mack and Amy Stone and Wendell and Rose Hershberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ruth C. "Monk" Buchanan Nursing Scholarship Fund, 320 Stanley Ave, Greenwood, SC 29649, to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to the charity of one's choice.