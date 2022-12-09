Jo Ann Buchanan Fennell, 70, resident of Greenwood, widow of A.C. "Bubba" Fennell III, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Born December 30, 1951, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Jones Fuller and Ruth Childres "Monk" Buchanan. Jo Ann was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1970 and the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy Class of 1974 and was a former Pharmacist at Self Regional Healthcare.